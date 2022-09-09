Kayvon Thibodeaux gets a crucial injury update ahead of Giants’ Week 1 clash vs. Titans

New York Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux may have to wait a bit more to make his long-awaited debut in the NFL.

The Giants officially listed Thibodeaux as doubtful for their Week 1 road opener against the Tennessee Titans. Thibodeaux has been nursing a sprained MCL injury since being cut-blocked by tight end Thaddeus Moss during the Giants’ preseason matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals last month.

Thibodeaux was a regular in practice this week, although he wound up being limited in each of the three scheduled practice sessions.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll noted during a press conference on Friday that Thibodeaux and the rest of the players on the team’s injury report are slated to be game-time decisions come Sunday. He further added that the team is open to working out Thibodeaux ahead of the game, and when it comes to just who will make the final call on the outside linebacker’s status for Week 1, it is set to be a “collective” one.

“It’s collective,” Daboll said. “I think you’ve got to put the player’s health and safety first and foremost. So, lean on (head athletic director) Ronnie (Barnes), but also at the same (time) do some things out on the field, whether that’s a workout before the game or not. So, if they’re ready to go, they’ll be ready. And if not, the other guys will.”

In the case that Thibodeaux ends up being ruled out for Week 1, Giants defensive coordinator Don Martindale could then call upon Oshane Ximines to fill the rookie’s spot in the starting lineup. Ximines featured in 10 games with the Giants last season, where he tallied 13 total tackles and two quarterback hits.

The Giants will look to open up the season with a 1-0 record for the first time since 2016.