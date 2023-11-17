The New York Giants finally get some good injury news amid Kayvon Thibodeaux and Jaylin Hyatt going through concussion protocol.

It's been a brutal season for the New York Giants, however, there is actually some good news surfacing for this franchise ahead of Week 11. Kayvon Thibodeaux and Jaylin Hyatt have been unavailable due to concussions but could be returning soon from injury.

Neither of them is in the clear just yet, however, Thibodeaux and Hyatt are entering the final stage of concussion protocol, according to team beat writer at USA Today, Art Stapleton. The hope is they are both cleared on Friday to be available for the Giants game.

“Kayvon Thibodeaux and Jalin Hyatt will enter [the] final stage of concussion protocol today, which is contact practice after yesterday's non-contact session. Both Thibodeaux and Hyatt expected to meet with independent docs after practice to gain clearance to play Sunday.”

Although the season is all but lost for the Giants, it'll be nice to have Kayvon Thibodeaux and Jaylin Hyatt return from injury. New York has missed Thibodeaux's prowess on the defensive line. Additionally, the Hyatt will plug right in and bring some energy to an offense that is struggling.

When healthy, Thibodeaux has maintained his consistency for the Giants. Through 10 games, the star defensive end has recorded 26 total tackles (eight for a loss), 8.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. New York will welcome him back to the lineup with open arms.

Meanwhile, Hyatt hasn't been utilized much so far in his rookie campaign. He's only reeled in 11 receptions for 214 yards. The rookie wide receiver has yet to find pay dirt, however, he could find himself in a more prominent role if he returns from injury. Especially considering Darren Waller is still on the IR.

Hopefully, both of these guys can make in impact immediately once they return from injury, as the Giants could use all of the help they can get.