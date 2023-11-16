New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley says 'loyalty means nothing' amid Giants' struggles this season

It's been a tough year to be New York Giant or Giant fan. After a 49-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Giants dropped to 2-8 on the year. They aren't just losing most of their games, but getting blown out in many of these losses.

One of the many Giants' frustrated by their current record is running back Saquon Barkley. When asked about if staying loyal to the franchise would benefit him in getting a contract, Barkley had a surprising take.

“Loyalty means nothing. Loyalty, that don’t mean nothing,” Barkley said. “No matter how loyal, no matter how committed you are, it’s a business at the end of the day. That is something that I have learned,” via ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

“For me, the way I try to handle that, I try not to focus on that,” Barkley added. “I try my best not to think about it.”

Prior to the start of the year, Barkley initially held out of training camp after being placed on the franchise tag. The Giants and Barkley ultimately agreed to a one-year, $11 million contract which brought him back to camp.

However, just about nothing else has gone to plan for the Giants. After making a playoff appearance last year for the first time since 2016, the Giants have returned to their recent losing ways. They've lost their top two quarterbacks in Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, forcing them to turn to undrafted free agent rookie Tommy Devito.

Barkley has had a decent season so far, rushing for 568 yards and a touchdown on 139 carries for an average of 4.1 yards per carry. Still, he's had to deal with an ankle injury that's kept him out of a few games. Regardless of his loyalty, Barkley's injury past will likely be the biggest factor in any future contracts.