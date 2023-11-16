New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll updated the status of a few key players heading into the Week 11 battle with Washington.

The New York Giants have been hit hard by the injury bug this season, and it sounds like that won't be changing entering the Week 11 NFC East divisional matchup with the Washington Commanders. Daboll provided updates on a few key injured players, via Jordan Raanan.

WR Jalin Hyatt and OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux have each progressed in the concussion protocol, per Brian Daboll. This should at least give them a chance to be cleared by Sunday vs. Washington. ILB Bobby Okereke (hip) will return to practice on Thursday. His non-participation on… — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 16, 2023

Giants potentially down key players ahead of Week 11 matchup

Multiple injuries to key Giants have made any chance of a season turnaround seem impossible, as Daniel Jones dealt with a neck injury before tearing his ACL in addition to Saquon Barkley missing time earlier in the year. Losing Kayvon Thibodeaux for Week 11 due to a concussion would put the defense in big trouble as well, as Thiboadeaux has been New York's best pass rusher this year. The No. 5 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has 8.5 sacks in 10 games played this season.

Jalin Hyatt hasn't been productive yet as a rookie, but the Giants could miss the situational deep threat if he's not available to play on Sunday against Washington due to a concussion. Hyatt, a third-round pick out of Tennessee, could potentially see more playing time as the Giants enter evaluation mode in what appears to be a lost season at this point.

The passing game for the Giants could use some extra playmaking ability, as tight end Darren Waller is still recovering from his hamstring injury and isn't slated to come back anytime soon.

Friday's full practice report for the Giants should provide more info on the injuries and status updates for Kayvon Thibodeaux, Jalin Hyatt,and more ahead of a Week 11 rivalry game with the Commanders.