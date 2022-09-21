Kenny Golladay’s eye-opening move after brutal zero-target game with Giants

Kenny Golladay is not happy with his role (or the lack thereof) with the New York Giants. That much is clear after his shocking move after their Week 2 win against the Carolina Panthers.

According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Golladay was not in the locker room after their 15-minute cooling off period following the win against the Panthers. Even more surprising, his locker was empty.

Kenny Golladay was not in locker room and his locker was empty after the 15 minute cooling off period for postgame media #Giants — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) September 18, 2022

Does this mean the Giants are facing some internal drama this early in the campaign? While it would be wrong to make assumptions and jump into conclusions after just two games, what Kenny Golladay did was certainly bad optics. As what happened already, it has now sparked speculations about his feelings for the team and his decreased role.

Of course there is reason for his frustration. Golladay caught just two passes in their Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans. While he thought things would get better in Week 2, the opposite happened. He was non-impactful at all and it would have been even better had he not played, as he got zero targets and zero receptions during Sunday’s contest. Yikes!

It remains to be seen what will happen to Golladay, though head coach Brian Daboll emphasized that there is a chance for all wide receivers to play and contribute depending on their needs and the situation.

“It’s going to be a continual competition,” Daboll said, via NBC Sports. “We’ll see what it is next week. Maybe it’s (Darius) Slayton, maybe it’s more KG. We’ll see where we go with that, but I think that position we’re going to just keep on rolling guys and play the guys that week that we think would give us the best chance.”