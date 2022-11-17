Published November 17, 2022

The New York Giants are thriving this season at 7-2, but not everyone is happy. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay has essentially been nixed from the offense and actually landed on the injury report ahead of Week 11 with some hamstring tightness, as Brian Daboll attested to.

But, when Golladay himself was asked about the injury Thursday, he gave a rather interesting response. Via Pat Leonard:

“Kenny Golladay was asked about being listed with a hamstring injury on the Giants’ official injury report. Golladay said “I’m good.” He said he practiced today. And he seemed confident he’ll be available for Sunday. Interesting. Brian Daboll had said Golladay “tightened up.”

Something going on there, that’s for sure. The player and coach are saying two different things, or one is lying. But, it’s not like Golladay is all that motivated these days. He’s got just two catches all season long in only five games played. Remember, this is a guy the Giants paid a bag of money to be one of their top targets after several years shining with the Detroit Lions.

It’s honestly sad to see him barely used because Golladay was once one of the most exciting wideouts in the entire league. New York doesn’t even have a true WR1 either, with nearly all of their offense being generated on the ground thanks to Saquon Barkley’s resurgent campaign. It just feels like Kenny Golladay should be receiving more of an opportunity to contribute. But, on the other hand, he’s already had two drops on eight targets in 2022, struggling to hold onto the football at times. And with the Giants already winning football games, there’s also no reason to mix things up when this current group is working.

Definitely two ways of looking at it. Nonetheless, it’s a miserable year for the 29-year-old. Perhaps he should’ve requested a trade, after all.