Published November 23, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

Kenny Golladay’s tenure with the New York Giants didn’t get off to a very hot start in 2021, and that has carried over into 2022, where Gollday struggled on the field before suffering an MCL sprain in Week 4 that caused him to miss the Giants next four games. Golladay played in Week 10, but didn’t manage to haul in a catch on his two targets, which is a pretty accurate representation of his first season and a half in New York.

In the Giants Week 11 loss to the Lions, Golladay managed to haul in both of his targets for 29 yards, which was the first time he had recorded a catch since Week 1 of the season. Golladay received a sarcastic standing ovation from the Giants faithful for having his first catch in over two months, and while Golladay noted the fans poking fun at him, he didn’t make too much of it.

Via Pat Leonard:

“Chatted with Kenny Golladay on Tuesday. Asked him if he felt like his old/true self making his 2 catches last week. He shook his head & said: ‘I was just out there playing.’ He smirked & admitted he heard the standing ovation but said: ‘Didn’t think nothing of it.'”

Golladay’s stint with the Giants has certainly been rocky to this point, and while New York is 7-3 on the season, Golladay hasn’t played much of a role in that. It was good to see him back on the field producing in Week 11, and hopefully this will be the start of Golladay turning things around in New York. But until he does, his free agent deal with the Giants during the 2021 offseason will remain the worst of the 2021 offseason.