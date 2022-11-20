Published November 20, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

The improbable has happened. New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay caught a pass on Sunday afternoon in East Rutherford, New Jersey, a feat not accomplished since the pass-catcher did so in Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season against the Washington Commanders. In celebration of this event, Giants fans all over MetLife Stadium gave Golladay a standing ovation, per Ari Meirov.

Kenny Golladay just caught a pass and #Giants fans went wild. Gave him a standing ovation and everything. (🎥 @BobbySkinner_)pic.twitter.com/nuufRzcsrc — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 20, 2022

In all seriousness, this is undoubtedly something Giants fans would ideally like to see more of. The veteran wideout signed with the team ahead of the 2021 season with a four-year, $72 million contract, according to Spotrac, and has not produced a ton to date. Since joining the NFC East franchise, Golladay has recorded 39 catches for 543 yards and zero touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. With the haul on Sunday against the Detroit Lions in Week 11, Golladay brings his 2022 season totals up to a meager three receptions for 37 yards.

The former Lion made a Pro Bowl appearance in 2019 after a pair of back-t0-back 1000-yard seasons and has largely been a disappointment since only appearing in 24 of a possible 50 games since the beginning of 2020. Despite Golladay’s albatross of a contract and lack of production, the Giants have performed well this year under first-year head coach Brian Daboll, with a record of 7-2 hanging just behind the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.

The success of the historic franchise this year certainly makes the sarcastic response from the fans far more amusing to the outside observer. Who knows how much this moment will mean in the grand scheme of things, but kudos to Kenny Golladay and New York Giants fans for inspiring a chuckle.