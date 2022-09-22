New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay has not been heavily involved in the offense in 2022, despite being one of the team’s highest-paid players. After featuring on just two offensive snaps in Week 2, Golladay voiced some frustrations over his lack of opportunities. When asked whether a potential trade request was on the horizon, Golladay wouldn’t rule it out, via the NY Daily News.

“We’re gonna see how it goes,” Golladay said when asked about a potential change of scenery. “I mean, I came here to play. I’m pretty sure they’re also paying me to play. I guess they want to see more, I guess, or get whatever situated on their end. I’ll keep on doing what I gotta do as far as coming in each day.”

After registering 46 snaps in Week 1, Golladay saw the field on just two offensive plays during the win against the Panthers. Even he has no idea what’s in store for him during Monday Night Football in Week 3 when the Giants take on the Dallas Cowboys.

“I think [my role on Monday] is gonna probably be a little different,” he said. “I still really don’t know.”

Golladay signed a four-year $72 million deal with the Giants last offseason which has quickly turned into a complete disaster. Having shown loads of potential with the Detroit Lions, Golladay has not been the same player since latching on in New York. He had just 37 receptions in 2021 across 14 games, astonishingly low numbers for a player making $18 million per year.

Across two games in 2022, Kenny Golladay has two receptions on two targets for 22 yards. Clearly frustrated with his role, it’s possible the veteran wideout seeks a move away from the Giants if circumstances don’t improve.