The San Francisco Giants signed Willy Adames to kick off MLB free agency. He signed a seven-year, $182 million deal after a great season with the Milwaukee Brewers. He now joins a team that had only 80 wins last season but has high expectations for 2025. Giants ace Logan Webb texted Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle about the addition of Willy Adames and had a funny quip welcoming his new teammate.

“Couldn’t be more excited to play with Willy,” Webb wrote, per Slusser on X, formerly Twitter. “From the first time I played against him I knew that was a guy I’d love to share a field with some day. Plus it means I won’t be giving up any more homers to him.”

Webb isn't kidding either, as Adames had decent success against him with the Brewers. He is 4-9 with two homers and three RBIs in his career against his new ace, per StatMuse. It's not just Webb that Adames has crushed in his career. He has had success hitting in Oracle Park, something not everyone can say. He hit .321 with two homers and nine RBIs in 16 games as the visitor against the Giants.

The Giants had their struggles last year but are returning a solid core on offense and a deep rotation. What can Willy Adames add to the team this year?

The Giants are hoping for more greatness from Willy Adames

Adames had one of the best seasons of his career in 2024, posting a 3.1 bWAR and 118 OPS+ while playing shortstop. The Brewers were very upfront about him exiting their price range after the excellent season. So Adames went to a big spender who had lost out on big free agents in the past. The Giants did not put their hat in the Juan Soto ring and came out with the market's best shortstop while everyone's eyes were trained on New York.

The least sustainable stat from Adames' 2024 season was his 21 stolen bases. He had never posted more than eight in a season before that, so Giants fans should not expect that to continue. The great defense, home-run power, and high average are staples of his game.

The Giants have the impossible task of sharing a division with the Los Angeles Dodgers. They spent over one billion dollars last offseason and won the World Series in response. Adding Adames does not bring them on the same level as their bitter rivals but it should make the division race a touch tighter.