With the 2024 MLB season behind us, everyone's attention has turned to the Juan Soto sweepstakes. The New York Yankees and Mets have set meetings with the 26-year-old. Reports have attached the Blue Jays to Soto, the Rays are allegedly throwing a Hail Mary, and you can never count out the Dodgers. The San Francisco Giants have also shown interest in Juan Soto but have not set a meeting to discuss his free agency, per Jayson Stark of The Athletic.

“The Giants currently do not have a meeting set up with Juan Soto, team sources tell The Athletic.,” Stark posted on Tuesday.

After a disappointing 80-win season, the Giants made some moves in their front office. Franchise legend Buster Posey is the President of Baseball Operations and Zack Minasian is the general manager. Their competitive window is firmly open, evidenced by their $151 million commitment to Matt Chapman. Soto could change their franchise, but they have not locked in a meeting yet.

Baseball fans are familiar with the process of a superstar free agent signing. Just like 2023 with Shohei Ohtani and 2022 with Aaron Judge, Soto will take a lot of meetings. Whether or not we get tracked planes this year is unknown, but Soto will certainly sit with teams for the foreseeable future.

Can the Giants land Juan Soto?

The Giants are in contention to land Juan Soto despite not having a meeting scheduled. They have deep pockets, the hole in their lineup, and were spurned by Aaron Judge two years ago. While Jon Heyman duped the universe, it was close between Judge and the Giants. Arson Judge may just be a friend San Francisco made along the way to Soto.

Despite his fantastic year on the East Coast making headlines, Soto was excellent with the San Diego Padres too. His NL West days brought him to San Francisco many times and has dominated in that ballpark. He has a 1.050 OPS in 22 road games against the Giants. Splash Zone homers would make a massive comeback if Soto landed in the Bay.

Ever since the Padres traded Soto to the Yankees, the right fielder staying in New York has been the heavily favored option. That does not mean staying in The Bronx, however. Steve Cohen and David Stearns are expected to sell a move to Queens hard, even bringing Francisco Lindor along for the meeting. While the Yankees had a great season too, Soto undoubtedly saw the energy and excitement from the OMG Mets.