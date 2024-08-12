Malik Nabers and Jayden Daniels are good friends, but that doesn't mean they can't have fun and trash-talk each other whenever they get the chance. That's what they're doing since both have been drafted, but Nabers says that it's coming mostly from the Washington Commanders quarterback. Nabers shared how the trash talk goes between him and Daniels with Kay Adams on her show.

“The day we meet, he says we're not talking pregame, he said we're just going to stay on our side, and I like that,” Nabers said. “You know it's all the smoke when it comes to that game, but you know he trash talks all the time. He calls me almost every day and is like ‘You know we're going to beat y'all. We're going to do this, we're going to do that.' Week 2 is coming, I'm going to set it straight.”

Nabers said that Daniels even called him to find out why he didn't come to his preseason opener against the New York Jets.

“He called me, I really didn’t know he was playing but he called me and was like ‘Why didn’t you come to my game?' I was like I really didn’t know you were playing but I got to watch it,” Nabers said. “It’s what I expected from him, I expect more out of him because I know what he can do, what he’s capable of but he’s just scratching the surface.”

Malik Nabers and Jayden Daniels were teammates at LSU

The reason why Malik Nabers and Jayden Daniels are so close is because they were teammates at LSU. Not only were they close off the field, but on the field, they were dominant as a quarterback and wide receiver duo. Nabers finished last season with 89 catches for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns, while Daniels finished with 3,812 passing yards, 40 touchdowns, and four interceptions, leading him to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy.

Both Nabers and Daniels having a good collegiate career led them to being top picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, with Daniels getting drafted by the Washington Commanders with the second pick and Nabers getting drafted by the New York Giants with the sixth pick. Nabers and Daniels made a bet on who would win Offensive Rookie of the Year, but Nabers called it off.

Both players will be looking to bring a spark to their respective teams after disappointing 2023 seasons. Daniels will be coming in as the franchise quarterback for the Commanders, and also a new coaching staff. The Giants are still a young team building and Nabers is a good start to that process. He's a special receiver who can make plays all over the field, and he can quickly turn into the No. 1 option for the offense.

The Commanders and the Giants face each other in Week 2, and even though Nabers and Daniels won't be on the field at the same time, they'll be doing their best to outplay each other.