New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers, who has been dealing with a toe injury, is expected to play in Sunday’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Nabers’ availability looks promising despite being listed as questionable on the injury report.

“Giants WR Malik Nabers, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a toe injury, is expected to play vs. the Colts, per source,” via Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

Nabers’ status for Week 17 became a topic of concern after he missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday. However, the rookie wideout participated on a limited basis during Friday’s session, signaling progress in his recovery. Giants head coach Brian Daboll addressed the situation during his Friday press conference, expressing optimism about Nabers’ ability to suit up.

“We’re hopeful,” Daboll said when asked about Nabers’ availability. While the injury limited his preparation throughout the week, the late-week progress suggests the Giants may have their star receiver on the field in the game.

The Giants could get an offensive boost if Malik Nabers plays

If Nabers plays, he will have an opportunity to add to an impressive rookie season. The first-year standout is just three receptions away from reaching 100 catches on the season and needs 31 receiving yards to hit the 1,000-yard mark. Both milestones would further solidify his place as one of the league’s top rookie wide receivers.

Additionally, Nabers is within striking distance of breaking Puka Nakua’s NFL rookie record of 105 receptions. Though Nabers currently has 97 catches, Raiders tight end Brock Bowers sits closer to the record with 101 receptions, making the race for the top rookie spot an exciting storyline heading into the final weeks of the season.

The Giants, who are, of course, way out of the playoff hunt, will benefit significantly from Nabers’ presence on the field. His ability to stretch defenses and make key catches has been a cornerstone of their offense this season. Facing a Colts defense that has struggled against high-performing receivers, Nabers’ return could be the spark the Giants to an upset victory over the Colts.

The Giants will monitor Nabers closely during pregame warmups to ensure he is ready to go. If he is indeed active, expect quarterback Drew Locke to look his way frequently. For Nabers, Sunday offers a chance not only to contribute to his team’s success but also to etch his name further into the NFL record books.