The New York Giants could be without some key players in Week 17 against the Indianapolis Colts. The Giants' star wide receiver Malik Nabers plans to try and practice on Friday, but has announced that he is a “gameday decision” for Sunday's game, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan. The team is set to start Drew Lock at quarterback once again, after completing 22 of 39 passes for 210 yards, one touchdowns and one interception in last week's loss.

Nabers saw 14 targets in the Giants' 34-7 blowout loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16, and caught seven passes for 68 yards. He, along with center John Michael Schmitz (ankle) were among the list of Giants players who didn't practice on Thursday, per Brian Daboll.

“See where we’re at (Friday),” Daboll said.

The rookie is approaching 1,000 yards this season, so that may wind up being his only incentive to suit up in the Giants' final two regular-season contests. Nabers is stuck on 969 yards with 97 receptions and four touchdowns.

Giants' Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy Jr. both uncertain for Week 18

Along with Nabers battling a toe injury, fellow rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr.'s status is also up in the air for Sunday against the Colts. Tracy also missed Thursday's practice, dealing with an ankle injury that nearly kept him sidelined in Week 16. He's missed both team practices this week, and his status doesn't appear to be favorable for Week 17.

It's possible that the Giants could look to hold out their starters in what doesn't appear to be meaningful game for the franchise as they look toward the NFL Draft.

It's likely that the final injury report on Friday will provide more clarity on who will be available against the Colts, who are still fighting for an AFC playoff spot at 7-8. The Giants would end their chances with a win this week.