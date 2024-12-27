With not much else to look forward to in 2024, the New York Giants might have both of their star rookies in for Week 17. Both Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy Jr. have been dealing with injuries throughout the week but received positive updates on Friday.

Tracy was cleared of his injuries and will play against the Indianapolis Colts while Nabers is listed as questionable, per Jordan Raanan. Tracy was dealing with a minor ankle issue while Nabers' toe continued to give him problems.

Nabers and Tracy have been two of the only bright spots of the Giants' offense in 2024. Both lead the team in receiving yards and rushing yards, respectively. Entering Week 17, Nabers has 969 receiving yards through v13 games while Tracy has 721 rushing yards across 15 games.

Had Nabers' production been more meaningful throughout the year, he would likely be the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year. The LSU product has led the team in 11 of his 13 games played throughout the year. He topped Odell Beckham Jr.'s record for the most receptions as a rookie in Week 16.

Tracy, a converted receiver, was responsible for the team's only touchdown in its Week 16 34-7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. His score was an impressive toe-tap grab from Drew Lock in the back of the end zone to give the team a 7-0 lead. He fully took over the starting running back position from veteran Devin Singletary in Week 8 and has not looked back.

Colts continue playoff hunt against Giants in Week 17

Near the end of a disastrous season, the Giants will need everything they can get against the Colts. With two games remaining in the regular season, Indianapolis still seeks a playoff appearance with an outside chance of securing a Wild Card spot.

The Colts enter the game at 7-8, remaining on the outside looking in on the playoff picture. The NFC South has already been clinched by the Houston Texans, leaving just the two AFC Wild Card spots remaining up for grabs.

Indianapolis will enter East Rutherford having alternated wins and losses in its past six games. These results are a stark contrast to those of the Giants, who have lost 10 straight and have not won since Week 5.

If the two teams have one thing in common, it is their headaches at quarterback in 2024. The Colts puzzlingly benched Anthony Richardson ahead of Week 9, only to re-name him as the starter two games later. One week after Richardson re-gained the job, the Giants benched longtime starter Daniel Jones before granting his request with a release.