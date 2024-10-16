Malik Nabers got off to a white-hot start to his rookie season, recording two 100-yard outings in his first four games before the New York Giants wideout was sidelined with a concussion. But there is a chance Nabers will be back this weekend for the Giants' pivotal NFC East matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nabers left New York's Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a concussion, which kept him out of games against the Seattle Seahawks and Cincinnati Bengals. While he had not practiced since the injury, the LSU product is getting back on the field today and could actually play Sunday.

“WR Malik Nabers (concussion) has made ‘progress' and will practice in a red jersey on Wednesday, per Brian Daboll,” ESPN's Jordan Raanan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The Giants are ‘optimistic' and they’re hoping he makes the next step on Thursday.”

Concussions are notoriously tricky and unpredictable, so it is unclear if Nabers will be cleared for contact and Sunday's game, but it is nonetheless promising that Daniel Jones' favorite target through the first four games is seemingly nearing a return.

Of the 144 passes Jones threw during the first four games of the season, Nabers was the intended target more than a third of the time. Despite missing the last two weeks, Nabers' 386 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns are still the most of any Giants receiver. Additionally, his 35 catches are second-best on the team, only behind Wan'Dale Robinson, who surpassed Nabers' total with a 5-catch performance this past weekend.

The Giants will likely need all of the help they can get on Sunday, as the team would slip to 2-5 on the season with a loss to the Eagles.

At the moment, New York sits in last place in the NFC East and is set to play three consecutive teams that currently have winning records (the Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Washington Commanders), which could only serve to bury the Giants further in their quest for a playoff appearance.