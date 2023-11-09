Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman could see himself being a Los Angeles Dodger according to betting odds.

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman might find himself in a different location as betting odds have the dynamic player donning a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform next season. According to BetOnline, Chapman going to the Dodgers is at +200 with the New York Yankees at +300 which puts them in second place.

In terms of going back to his team in the Blue Jays, they aren't even in the 10 teams listed. For Toronto last season, he had a batting average of .240, hit in 54 runs, and 17 home runs. Afterwards, the former Oakland Athletics star notched his fourth Gold Glove as he's always been known as excellent defensive third baseman.

Currently for the Dodgers and this is subject to change, the team has Max Muncy and Michael Busch listed at third base according to ESPN. Subsequently, fans of the team could see Chapman as a solid fit that locks them down defensively and is above average in terms of his offensive skills.

After the Dodgers and Yankees, the other teams listed in the betting odds from highest to lowest odds is the Chicago Cubs (+500), Detroit Tigers (+600), Seattle Mariners (+700+, Miami Marlins (+900), New York Mets (+1000), Pittsburgh Pirates (+1200), San Fransisco Giants (+1400), and the Arizona Diamondbacks (+1800).

Whoever gets Chapman, in this case the Dodgers, will get a player going into his eighth season in the MLB and gives a franchise a ton of skills. If it is the Dodgers, which will happen according to betting odds, they'll add a new piece to their lineup in the quest of capturing another World Series trophy after getting bounced early in the postseason after winning 100 games.