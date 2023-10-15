New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley plans to play on Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. Barkley isn't 100%, but the Giants running back is still expecting to make his return to the field for this big matchup.

Barkley has missed the last three games with an ankle injury. New York has been a disaster this season, starting out 1-4 and not looking all that competitive in the process. In addition to Barkley's questionable injury status, quarterback Daniel Jones is out with a neck injury, putting the Giants even more behind the 8-ball against the mighty Bills.

Saquon Barkley's injury

Saquon Barkley suffered his ankle injury in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals and hasn't played since. Barkley had 17 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown to go along with six catches for 29 yards and a score in that game. That was the Giants' lone win of the season, with New York erasing a 20-0 halftime deficit to win.

Barkley is unfortunately no stranger to injury. The Giants star only played in two games in 2020 because of a torn ACL. After a sluggish 2021 campaign following the injury, Barkley bounced back in a big way in 2022, rushing for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns while also catching 57 passes for 338 yards.

New York could really use Barkley back on the field against Buffalo. The Bills feature a high-powered offense that will surely put up a lot of points, and with Jones out, the Giants will need Barkley to produce in a big way to keep up, assuming he plays.