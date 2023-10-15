New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been ruled out for the Week 6 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, but it appears as though his neck injury won't keep him out much longer, according to Diana Russini of The Athletic.

“Though Jones won’t play against the Bills on Sunday night, I’m told the Giants are optimistic he’ll be back in the lineup for their Week 7 game against the Commanders,” Russini wrote. “The neck injury is not considered a long-term issue, according to a team source. Jones didn’t practice this past week, and there was initial hope he would be able to play and that he would avoid the same neck injury that forced him to miss six games in 2021, but the team feels they avoided a significant injury. This week he is just not comfortable enough and less than 100 percent.”

Health Status For Daniel Jones In Week 7

Jones left the Week 5 game against the Miami Dolphins early due to the neck injury, and was replaced by backup QB Tyrod Taylor, who will get the start in Week 6 against the Bills.

Jones has struggled this season for the Giants, throwing just two touchdowns to six interceptions so far this year. Jones signed a 4-year deal worth $160 million this offseason for the Giants. The Giants are just 1-4 to start the season and are quickly losing ground in the competitive NFC East to the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles, who have yet to lose a game.

Getting Daniel Jones back at full health for Week 7 against a division rival is some good news for the Giants, but Jones will have to improve his level of play for New York to turn the season around moving forward.