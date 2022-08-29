The Giants are getting trade calls for Darius Slayton

A frenzy of roster moves are about to be made across the NFL now that preseason play is over. With all rosters needing to be at 53 players by tomorrow at 4 PM EST, teams are going to explore every possible way they can to create space on their roster. Releasing players is obviously the easiest way, but some players could end up being traded, and it looks like the New York Giants are exploring that avenue as they attempt to whittle their roster down to 53 players.

One player whose name has popped up across the league is Darius Slayton. Slayton seems likely to get boxed out of the Giants wide receiver room, and probably won’t make the roster. Other teams throughout the league have taken note of this, and have begun calling the Giants to see whether they would be interested in trading Slayton.

Giants have gotten trade inquiries on WR Darius Slayton, per source. One more name to watch in a busy week of moves. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2022

Slayton had been one of Daniel Jones’ favorite targets throughout the first two seasons of his career, but he was phased out of the offense last season and doesn’t seem likely to earn a spot heading into the 2022 season. You can never have too many playmakers, though, so it makes sense that teams would be interested in Slayton if he were to become available.

This also gives the Giants the opportunity to pick something up in return for Slayton, whereas most of their moves will be simple releases. Slayton has some clear talent, but he doesn’t appear to be a part of New York’s future plans anymore. If they can get anything in return for Slayton, it may be worth trading him considering he doesn’t seem to have a path to consistent playing time moving forward.