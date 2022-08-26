Giants rookie WR will be Daniel Jones’ breakout star by default

As we inch closer and closer to the 2022 New York Giants season, questions remain over who will be Daniel Jones’ top target. The good news for Jones, Brian Daboll, and Giants fans is that the breakout wider receiver seems like it will be rookie second-round draft pick Wan’Dale Robinson. The bad news is that it isn’t necessarily because the former Kentucky Wildcat is setting the world on fire. It’s more that there just aren’t any other great options in the Giants WR room.

Wan’Dale Robinson will be the Giants’ breakout wide receiver

The 2022 New York Giants season is a make-or-break year for quarterback Daniel Jones. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft must prove he’s a legit NFL starter this season or hit the free agent market as damaged goods next year.

To their credit, the franchise finally (in his possible last season) gave Jones everything he needs to succeed.

The Giants beefed up the offensive line that now includes 2022 No. 7 overall pick Evan Neal and veteran center Jon Feliciano. The organization also hired an offensive-minded coach in Brain Daboll, who was a key figure in developing Josh Allen for the Buffalo Bills.

The team even drafted WR Wan’Dale Robinson in the second round a year after taking Kadarius Tony in the first.

Despite the fact that picking Robinson seemed like overkill when it happened, the move looks good now as the rookie seems like he has the inside track to become the breakout WR on the Giants roster this season.

Kenny Golladay, who the last regime signed to a four-year, $72 million free agent deal last offseason has been a major bust in New Jersey. Sterling Shepard is slowly working his way back from a brutal Achilles’ tendon injury last season, and Toney is already dealing with a nagging hamstring injury.

Third-year pro Collin Johnson looked like he would be the Giants’ breakout wide receiver after a fantastic preseason. Unfortunately for him and the team, the 6-foot-6 pass-catcher went down with a devastating torn Achilles of his own and is out for the season.

That leaves Wan’Dale Robinson as Daniel Jones and the Giants’ lone hope to become a go-to guy this season.

Fortunately for Jones, Daboll, and the Giants, Robinson seems to be a fit for the role.

The 5-foot-8, 178-pound Kentucky native is an explosive playmaker who plays much bigger than his size indicates. His NFL scouting report compared him to a smaller and lighter Deebo Samuel.

With all the injury and ineffectiveness among the Giants pass-catchers, Robinson is getting a lot of opportunities this preseason. He’s done well catching the ball so far but hasn’t quite broken out the big play ability he showed in the SEC last season.

Still, fans have to be optimistic as Brian Daboll puts Wan’Dale Robinson in the role he used Cole Beasley and Isaiah McKenzie in while he was the offensive coordinator in Buffalo. Daboll also spent half his 22-year NFL coaching career in New England, including a five-year stint as wide receivers coach. This means he is very familiar with ways to get the ball to smaller guys like Wes Welker, Julian Edleman, and Danny Amendola.

Wan’Dale Robinson is just a rookie so he might not be fully ready to be New York’s breakout WR this season. The problem is, Daniel Jones and Brian Daboll don’t really have a choice in the matter. They need Robinson to step up for the team to have any success this season.

And if the rookie does, he could become a star under the bright lights of Broadway.