Published November 18, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The home of the New York Giants and the New York Jets is going to receive a facelift. In a statement sent to ESPN, it is revealed that MetLife Stadium will replace the much-maligned FieldTurf currently sporting. However, the replacement will not come in the form of natural, real grass. Instead, it will be one that’s made of synthetic material.

“We evaluate our field each season and historically have replaced our playing surface every 3-4 years. We have made the decision to replace the field in 2023 and are currently reviewing proposals from multiple vendors for a new synthetic surface,” MetLife Stadium said in a statement to ESPN.

This isn’t exactly fresh news, but it was initially expected by Giants player representative Julian Love and Giants players that MetLife Stadium’s turf will be real grass, per Bob Brookover of NJ Advance Media.

“Part of the challenge is the two teams and all of the events that [happen] on that field, and so we would love grass, but if that’s not feasible, then the new state-of-the-art turf that is available will have to go down instead,” Love said. “The Giants are on the ball on that type of thing, and I think there is now a push to make everybody the same way.”

There’s a big reason why players would rather play on real grass than artificial turf, with significant samples of injuries attributed to playing on synthetically made surfaces.

MetLife Stadium, which is located in East Rutherford, New Jersey, opened in April of 2010.