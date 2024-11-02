The New York Giants, who are enduring a bit of a quarterback controversy, are now on their third starting kicker after placing Greg Joseph on injured reserve, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Jude McAtamney will assume kicking duties in Week 9. Graham Gano, the Giants' kicker to start the season, hasn't played since Week 2 after being added to injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

The 2-6 Giants are on a three-game losing streak and have already lost once to each of their NFC East divisional rivals. Teams smell blood in the water and have been inquiring about potential NFL trade deadline deals, including the oft-injured OT Evan Neal.

Giants must purge front office, coaching staff

New York's struggles run deeper than preparedness. As Bill Parcells famously lamented, “If they want you to cook the dinner, at least they ought to let you shop for some of the groceries.” The Giants need to upend the whole supply chain. The decision to give quarterback Daniel Jones a four-year, $160 million dollar contract in March 2023 sealed general manager Joe Schoen's fate. He tried his best to surround Jones with the right pieces, but the mission failed. A complete and total reset is necessary.

Some Giants' veterans are taking a more scorched Earth approach, like Tiki Barber, who blames players, not only the coaching staff.

“There's been one rookie in the history of my playing career that I loves, Jeremy Shockey, 'cause he got it. He was a dawg from jump. Rookies suck, 'cause they don't get it. Now I don't think Malik Nabers is one of these guys that's just happy to be there, but a lot of guys are just happy to play, ‘hey I'm happy to, I'm in the NFL, I'm gonna be a superstar.' Dude, you don't know the work that it takes to be a superstar.

“You can't quit on plays, Deonte Banks. You can't drop passes, Malik Nabers. You gotta run routes. The first game of the season go back and listen to it. Find it on the Audacy app. I got on Malik Nabers because he was lazy running his routes, and Daniel Jones is waiting for him to come out of his break, and he's not even at the breakpoint yet, right? Rookies are lazy and stupid because they don't understand what it takes to be a professional.”

Is there anything left to salvage for New York this season? Something has to change in their play to suggest that there is.

The Giants host the Washington Commanders in Week 9 on Sunday, November 3, at 1:00 p.m. EST.