New York Giants wide receiver Gunner Olszewski has been an unsung hero for the club since last year. However, he won't be in on Sunday to open the season against the Minnesota Vikings.

Olszewski was ruled out right before the beginning of their Week 1 game against the Minnesota Vikings, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“#Giants WR/returner Gunner Olszewski (groin) suffered an injury in warmups and has been ruled out for the game,” Rapoport reported.

Olszewski has had the groin issue since the preseason, via Big Blue View's Chris Pflum.

“Olszewski originally suffered a groin injury in the Giants’ second preseason game against the Houston Texans and he had been working his way back from the injury since then,” Pflum said. “He was listed as having practiced on a limited basis during the week leading up to this game. The injury is likely a re-injury and a setback in his recovery but is being reported as an “injury” at this time.”

Olszewski arrived in New York last year after getting released by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 27-year-old was the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 17 after recording a 94-yard punt return touchdown.

Will Olszewski return to prominence in the third phase of the game for the Giants this season?

Gunner Olszewski will contribute to the Giants this year

As one of the weaker clubs in the league, New York needs all the help it can get. Olszewski can help both as a returner and receiver, as the Giants have no top-end pass-catching talent outside of first-round rookie Malik Nabers.

Olszewski hasn't done much as a receiver in the NFL, catching just 15 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown since entering the league in 2019. However, if there's any wide receiving depth chart the Bemidji State alum could rise on, it's New York's.