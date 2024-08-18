There are big problems with the New York Giants, including a recent performance by Daniel Jones and an injury scare to rookie receiver sensation Malik Nabers. An injury to a kick returner may pale in comparison, but this former All-Pro could miss the start of the season.

Gunner Olszewski will be sidelined for up to a month, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who posted on X, “It’s a groin injury for Gunner Olszewski, who is expected to miss 2-4 weeks, source said.”

Could Giants KR Gunner Olszewski miss 53-man roster?

An undrafted free agent, Olszewski started his career in New England. In 2020 he earned first-team All-Pro honors when he led the NFL in punt return yards and average. He later played for the Steelers and moved to the Giants early in the 2023 season.

Will the timing of the injury cost Olszewski a roster spot? He is in heavy competition with Isaiah McKenzie, who has strong ties for head coach Brain Daboll.

Daboll recently referred to McKenzie as an positive influence, according to a team transcript via giants.com.

“He's an energy guy in the classroom, and he's a very good teammate,” Daboll said. “He knows how we want to play (and) can play fast because he knows the system pretty well.”

Also, McKenzie has been targeted as a return weapon.

“He's going to have an opportunity to return punts, and that's going to be an important evaluation process for him,” Daboll said. “But he's been a good addition to that room and to the punt return room, so there will be some competition with (wide receiver) Gunner Olszewski. We'll see how that competition unfolds.”

What could hurt Gunner Olszewski's chances further?

Certainly it doesn't help Gunner Olszewski that Daboll admitted a good relationship overall with McKenzie.

“I have a very good relationship with Isaiah,” Daboll said. “I'd say both on and off the field. That's important. But the most important thing is we think he can play. He's right in the mix, (and) he's competing. He's been nothing but a good teammate, and I'm glad he's here.”

McKenzie is a seven-year veteran, who started his career with Denver as a fifth-round draft pick. He quickly moved over to the Bills and spent 4 1/2 seasons with them. He had modest success as a receiver, including 42 catches for 423 yards and four touchdowns in 2022.

Last year McKenzie only had 11 catches for the Colts, but he's still a bigger threat as a receiver than Olszewski. So if McKenzie can approixmate Olszewski's value as a return man, he would win the tight race for a roster position.