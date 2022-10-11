Giants mulling options with punter stuck in London after Week 5 win

The New York Giants are off to their best start since 2009. They currently sit at 4-1 and show no signs of slowing down. Their latest win came over the Green Bay Packers in London. While they walked away with a victory, the trip home didn’t go as planned for all of their players.

Giants punter Jamie Gillan is reportedly dealing with passport issues and is still yet to make his way back to New York.

The #Giants and Gillan knew about the potential passport issues for the return flight in advance of the trip. They’re expecting him back in advance of Sunday’s game against the #Ravens. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 11, 2022

Gillan is one of two Scottish players currently in the NFL. Fellow Giants special teamer Graham Gano is also Scottish-born, but he has dual citizenship, unlike Gillan.

The Giants expect Gillan to return from London by Thursday. But in his absence, they have worked out other punters.

Garafolo tweeted, saying, “The Giants and Gillan knew about the potential passport issues for the return flight in advance of the trip. They’re expecting him back in advance of Sunday’s game against the Ravens.”

The Giants have found a potential star in Jamie Gillan. He has been among the best punters in the NFL, averaging 51.0 yards per punt which is the fourth-best in the NFL. On 21 punts, he has recorded just three touchbacks. His longest-recorded punt this season is 69 yards, which is the seventh longest of the season.

Gillan has become a fan favorite on this Giants team. His return will be highly anticipated. He should be good to go in time for the Giants Week 6 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.