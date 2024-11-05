It remains to be seen if the New York Giants will be active at the 2024 NFL trade deadline but the team has already gotten active on the date. Hours before the Tuesday trade deadline, the Giants released starting cornerback Nick McCloud, per Jordan Raanan.

Per Raanan, the team wanted McCloud to take a pay cut from his $3 million salary before the season began. His apparent denial played a part in his release.

However, money was not the main reason McCloud was released, as he has statistically been one of the worst cornerbacks in the league. Since taking over the starting role from Cor'Dale Flott, McCloud's PFF coverage grade of 50 was dead last among starters and in the bottom 20 percent of all eligible players in the position.

McCloud was not the only cornerback struggling for the Giants on the year. Second-year starter Deonte Banks was benched in Week 8 for a reported lack of effort, an issue that has been prominent all season. Banks has still had his bright spots but is coming off a Week 9 game against the Washington Commanders in which he ceded two touchdowns to Terry McLaurin.

Without McCloud, the Giants' remaining cornerbacks include Flott, Banks, Dru Phillips, Adoree' Jackson and Tre Hawkins III. The team also has Art Green and Greg Stroman on the practice squad. Stroman was the player who Brian Daboll played after benching Banks.

Giants' defense without Nick McCloud

Once McCloud's release is made official, the Giants will proceed with Flott likely re-claiming a starting role opposite of Banks. Phillips will continue to operate in the slot with Jackson likely to rotate in with the trio, assuming he does not get moved at the deadline.

While the Giants' defense as a whole has been solid more often than not, their secondary has been the glaring weakness of Shane Bowen's unit. Their defensive line remains one of the best in the league but McCloud and Banks have routinely been burned down the field.

Jason Pinnock and Tyler Nubin, who have started all year at safety, have contributed to New York's coverage issues but have otherwise been reliable assets. Nubin and Pinnock are third and fourth on the team in tackles, respectively, despite their occasional struggles in coverage.

With their current roster construction, the Giants are unlikely to acquire any key players with a trade but could search the free agent market for help. Daboll and Joe Schoen did just that in 2022 when they brought in the recently released Isaiah Hodgins at the deadline, who ended the year as Daniel Jones' top receiver.