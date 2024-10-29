After dropping two-straight games, the New York Giants were looking to get back in the win column against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football in Week 8. Although quarterback Daniel Jones wasn't in danger of being benched against the Steelers, the same can’t be said for cornerback Deonte Banks.

While attempting to tackle Najee Harris near the sideline, the Steelers’ RB leapt over Banks, picking up additional yards and leaving the second-year defender grasping at air, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on X. Giants' head coach Brian Daboll had something to say to Banks about his mistake.

After getting embarrassed by Harris, the Giants benched Banks, who was criticized for a lack of effort in Week 7, according to insider Ari Meirov on X. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News pointed out that Greg Stroman replaced Banks following his sideline confrontation with Daboll.

The Giants selected Banks with the 24th overall pick in the 2023 draft out of Maryland. He started 13 games as a rookie, racking up 55 combined tackles, 11 passes defended and two interceptions. He’s started all eight games so far this season for New York but drew his coach’s ire during the Giants 28-3 Week 7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Giants coaches have seen enough of second-year CB Deonte Banks

Despite getting hurdled by Harris, Banks did make a nice play in the end zone, forcing Steelers’ wideout George Pickens out of bounds on a would-be touchdown and holding Pittsburgh to a field goal.

Banks made headlines last season after going on Instagram Live to say “F**k the Commanders” following a win against Washington. The young defensive back was fired up because the Commanders overlooked him in the 2023 draft, selecting cornerback Emmanuel Forbes instead.

New York fell to 2-5 on the season after last week’s loss to Philly. The Giants benched Jones during the blowout defeat. However, the team was quick to confirm that Jones was not in danger of losing his starting job. It's unclear how the team views the QB following New York's 26-18 loss to Pittsburgh.

Speaking of losing jobs, Daboll doesn’t appear to be on the hot seat just yet. Now in his third season at the helm in New York, Daboll has led the Giants to one playoff appearance followed by a forgettable 6-11 season in 2023.

After the Monday night matchup with the Steelers, the Giants return home for a divisional clash with the red-hot Commanders in Week 9. Washington got a walk-off win on Sunday thanks to Jayden Daniels Hail Mary touchdown at the end of regulation.