Giants’ Davis Webb move is good news for Tyrod Taylor’s injury

The New York Giants are letting go of quarterback Davis Webb, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN. Raanan also noted that this move could be a sign that points to the positive health status of Tyrod Taylor, who was carted off from last Sunday’s preseason finale against the New Yor Jets with an apparent upper-body injury.

Although the Giants appeared to have made a decision on Webb, this might not be the end of the story between the two sides, with Raanan mentioning the team’s need for another quarterback, which could also mean that New York may still consider Webb as a potential addition to their practice squad. Webb was pretty solid in the preseason, during which he completed 60 of 91 passes for 458 passing yards and three touchdowns while committing zero interceptions. He came to New York along with his former offensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills, Brian Daboll, who is now the Giants’ head coach, but that partnership appears to now be over.

Taylor will act as the main backup for Daniel Jones, who will have to put together an impressive 2022 NFL season if he wants to get another deal, if not with the Giants, then with another team. Jones, the Giants’ first-round pick (sixth overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft is playing the last year of his rookie contract, with the Giants deciding to not pick up their 2023 option on him last April.

The Giants will be playing the Tennessee Titans on the road in Week 1 of the 2022 season on Sep. 11.