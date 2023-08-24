Paul Dejong's first game as a San Francisco Giants player was something out of a movie. The same day he signed his Giants contract and two days after the Toronto Blue Jays released him, DeJong was the player of the game in a massive 8-6 extra-innings win for San Francisco. He slugged a home run and drove in the winning run, going 3-for-5 with four RBIs.

“It’s hard to put into words,” DeJong said, via Maria Guardado. “I’m just so happy to be out there and contribute for this team. I just had a great first day. It just feels right. I’m thankful for the opportunity, and [I’m] happy it worked out for me.”

The Giants are DeJong's third team this season. He started with the St. Louis Cardinals, the same team he's started all seven of his MLB seasons with. The Cardinals traded him to the Blue Jays, only for Toronto to release him 20 days later.

DeJong no doubt struggled with the Blue Jays, hitting .068 (3-for-44) after having a .709 OPS with the Cardinals. The release was warranted, especially with Toronto's regular shortstop Bo Bichette coming back.

DeJong didn’t take long to find a new home, with the Giants inking him to a major league deal two days after his release. He was thrust into San Francisco's lineup but his old instincts kicked in and he returned to being that same Paul DeJong who was an All-Star in 2019.

The Giants are right in the middle of the National League wild card race and needed a win badly. Their newest member delivered that win.