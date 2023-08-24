The San Francisco Giants won a big one on Wednesday night on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies, but the Giants have still been in a slump as of late. Before the win on Wednesday, San Francisco had lost five out of their last six games, and they have still lost five of seven currently. Because of the slump, the Giants have slid down the wild card standings and are now in three-way tie for the final playoff spot. This certainly isn't the time of year to be going through a bad stretch, and part of the issue has been closing games, specifically for pitcher Camilo Doval.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

While the Giants did end up getting the win in extras on Wednesday, things did almost slip away. The Giants were leading 5-2 in the bottom of the 9th, and Bryce Harper tied things up with a three-run shot off of Camilo Doval. This was Doval's fourth straight outing blowing a save, making him the first player in Giants history to blow a save in four straight outings. Being the first player in a team's history to do something can be very good or very bad. In this case, it's very bad.

Luckily for Doval, the Giants did get the win on Wednesday to stay inside the wild card picture. The game went into extras after Harper's home run, and San Francisco won 8-6. However, San Francisco needs to turn things around quickly, or else they will see their playoff chances go out the window. The Giants are currently 66-61 and their three-way tie is with the Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks. The Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs are above those three teams. It's going to a fun race to the finish line in the National League.