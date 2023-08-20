The San Francisco Giants have managed to stay around the .500 mark for much of their 2023 campaign, and if the season were to end today, it would have netted them the second wild card spot in the National League. However, they don't have a firm grip on their spot, as the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Miami Marlins are all within a game of them in the standings.

So, with the playoff push really beginning to come into focus, the Giants have decided to bring in some reinforcements. That has resulted in the team's top prospect, Kyle Harrison (who is the 20th rated prospect in the entire league), getting called up to the majors in an effort to help out San Fran's pitching staff.

Via Robert Murray:

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

“Left-hander Kyle Harrison is being called up by the San Francisco Giants and is expected to pitch Tuesday in Philadelphia, according to sources familiar with the situation. Harrison is the Giants’ top prospect and regarded as their best pitching prospect since Madison Bumgarner.”

Harrison's been having a decent seasons at Triple-A for the Giants (1-3, 4.66 ERA, 105 K, 1.52 WHIP), and considering how he's already getting compared to Madison Bumgarner, it's safe to say that he has a lot of potential to be a stud ace in the future for San Fran. Harrison should end up being a big help for the Giants as they make their playoff push, and it will be interesting to see how he performs in his first taste of the majors.