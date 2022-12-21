In one of the most shocking ordeals in MLB free agency history, Carlos Correa went from on the verge of being introduced as the new San Francisco Giants franchise star to fleecing them and instead inking a 12-year, $315 million deal with the New York Mets. The Giants ultimately postponed his press conference Tuesday after a medical issue arose in his physical and the shortstop didn’t waste time finding a new home because it truly felt like the NL West club got cold feet.

By no surprise, Giants Twitter wasn’t pleased by any means to lose their big-name signing who would’ve surely made a massive difference for this team in 2023. Here are some of the best reactions:

God what a nightmare offseason for the Giants so far. Not only did they swing and miss on Aaron Judge who returned to the New York Yankees, San Francisco ghosted Correa over a pre-existing injury concern, lost Carlos Rodon to the Yanks, and signed Sean Manaea, who hasn’t been great for a while.

As one Twitter user pointed out, the organization should honestly be having a press conference to explain itself. To be a fan of this team right now is an absolute travesty. Correa was one of the last prized SS free agents left on the market and now he’s going to play in the Big Apple instead. All because of a small concern from a medical. Sounds suspect.

Are you 1000% a baseball fan?
🚨 Get compelling MLB news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
MLB Power Rankings, Mets, Yankees, Dodgers

MLB Power Rankings after Mets swoop in to steal Carlos Correa in free agency

Joey Mistretta ·

Carlos Correa, Giants, Carlos Correa Giants, Carlos Correa press conference, MLB free agency

Giants drop weak statement on Carlos Correa debacle

Joey Mistretta ·

Carlos Correa, Mets, Giants

Scott Boras’ message to Giants before Carlos Correa bolted to Mets

Joey Mistretta ·

Can the Giants even recover from this? It’s not like there is a lot of stars left on the open market.

Brutal.