In one of the most shocking ordeals in MLB free agency history, Carlos Correa went from on the verge of being introduced as the new San Francisco Giants franchise star to fleecing them and instead inking a 12-year, $315 million deal with the New York Mets. The Giants ultimately postponed his press conference Tuesday after a medical issue arose in his physical and the shortstop didn’t waste time finding a new home because it truly felt like the NL West club got cold feet.

By no surprise, Giants Twitter wasn’t pleased by any means to lose their big-name signing who would’ve surely made a massive difference for this team in 2023. Here are some of the best reactions:

giants fans remembering the time they signed arson judge for 7 minutes and carlos correa for 7 days pic.twitter.com/dSjNdGYgNf — dianna (@runwildkian) December 21, 2022

San Francisco Giants fans right now after the Carlos Correa news pic.twitter.com/CBspBXUhDo — 🌸 (@DayDreamThis) December 21, 2022

Impossible to know the long-term ramifications, but not really sure how the Giants recover here. They finally got a star to agree to play at Oracle Park and they were the ones who called the deal off. They need to be having a press conference today to explain this. — Kerry Crowley (@KO_Crowley) December 21, 2022

The Giants had Aaron Judge for 7 minutes and Carlos Correa for 6 days. — Tylor (@thatguytylor) December 20, 2022

What a nightmare of an offseason for Giants fans: 1. Thought they signed "Arson" Judge for 7 minutes. 2. Thought they signed Carlos Correa for 7 days. 3. Did nothing to replace Carlos Rodon. 4. Signed Sean Manaea. Absolutely Brutal. — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) December 21, 2022

God what a nightmare offseason for the Giants so far. Not only did they swing and miss on Aaron Judge who returned to the New York Yankees, San Francisco ghosted Correa over a pre-existing injury concern, lost Carlos Rodon to the Yanks, and signed Sean Manaea, who hasn’t been great for a while.

As one Twitter user pointed out, the organization should honestly be having a press conference to explain itself. To be a fan of this team right now is an absolute travesty. Correa was one of the last prized SS free agents left on the market and now he’s going to play in the Big Apple instead. All because of a small concern from a medical. Sounds suspect.

Can the Giants even recover from this? It’s not like there is a lot of stars left on the open market.

Brutal.