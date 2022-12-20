By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

San Francisco Giants fans had reason to be concerned on Tuesday, as Carlos Correa’s introductory press conference was postponed with no explanation given. Now, it’s known why the move was made. The Giants postponed the press conference to introduce Correa after a medical concern arose during his physical, sources told the Associated Press.

“The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Giants have not announced publicly any details regarding Correa’s $350 million, 13-year agreement, not even that Tuesday’s availability was to introduce the prized free agent.

One person confirmed that Tuesday’s conference to welcome Correa was put on hold because the sides were awaiting the results of testing. A second person said that a medical issue was flagged during Correa’s physical.”

The Associated Press reported that one source informed them the Carlos Correa press conference was postponed because the Giants were awaiting test results.

Another source said that a medical issue was flagged during his physical.

One thing is for sure. There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the 13-year, $350 million deal that Correa and the Giants agreed to in MLB free agency last week.

Correa, a two-time All-Star, has dealt with back, rib, leg, and finger injuries in his career and has yet to appear in a full season of games, with his 153 contests played in back in 2016 representing a career-high mark.

Clearly, there have been health concerns with Correa for some time.

Now, these concerns appear to be popping up just as his MLB free agency deal with the Giants is about to be finalized.

This will be a very interesting situation to monitor.