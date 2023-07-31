The San Francisco Giants are reportedly finalizing a trade to acquire outfielder AJ Pollock and utility player Mark Mathias from the Seattle Mariners, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

AJ Pollock has struggled mightily this year with the Mariners, and hopes to find a role with the Giants. Mark Mathias was claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates by the Mariners this season.

The Mariners are receiving a player to be named later or cash considerations from the Giants in the deal, according to Robert Murray of FanSided.

Pollock spent many years as a rival player of the Giants. He spent the first seven years of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was a solid player with the Diamondbacks, with his best season coming in 2015. He joined the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2019 season, and stayed through the 2021 season. His 2021 season was his best season with the Dodgers, and the second-best in his career.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Whether it was with the Dodgers, or Diamondbacks, he has a lot of experience playing the Giants. Now, he will be playing for his third National League West team.

AJ Pollock spent 2022 with the Chicago White Sox, and as mentioned before, started the 2023 season with the Mariners.

It will be interesting to see how the Giants use Pollock, as well as Mathias. Pollock will undoubtedly get time in the outfield, and hopes to turn things around in the 2023 season. Mathias was in the minor leagues with the Mariners. He has little major league experience from his days with the Pirates. He can play multiple positions, which is useful for any team. Maybe there is a role for him with the Giants down the stretch as they hope to return to the playoffs in 2023.