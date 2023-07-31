As we're reaching the end of the 2023 MLB trade deadline, things are bound to heat up, as competing teams will be making their last-ditch efforts with less fortunate teams that are looking to sell their assets. One of those competing teams is the San Francisco Giants, who are currently in second place in the NL West, just two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. Thus far, the Giants have yet to make any significant trade acquisitions, minus for minor league pitcher from the Boston Red Sox organization, RHP Marques Johnson. Will they make a last-minute move before the end of the deadline?

The Giants need pitching

Hey, who doesn't need pitching this time of the year? There probably isn't a single competing team in the MLB that hasn't been looking for starting pitching during this trade deadline period. At this point in the year, you can never be short of arms. The only problem is, the market is short on starting pitching this year. A lot of teams are sitting around the .500 mark this season, which leaves many teams still at a point of competing and less likely to sell. A lot of the big names are already gone, like Lucas Giolito to the Los Angeles Angels, Max Scherzer and Jordan Montgomery to the Texas Rangers, and Lance Lynn to the Los Angeles Dodgers. So, who's left?

The big fish still left in the water is none other than Justin Verlander.

The Giants should go after Justin Verlander

There's been quite a buzz around the Giants' interest in Verlander's services. But again, who probably hasn't at least inquired about Verlander's services ever since the Mets finally realized they weren't going to compete this season and started selling? The question is, do the Giants have what it takes to get Verlander?

Acquiring Verlander would give the Giants the impact rotation arm that they desperately want, especially if Verlander's recent strong run of play continues, where over the last four games he's gone 3-1 and sported a 1.85 ERA in 24.1 innings pitched. Although 2023 didn't start off great for the 40-year-old, he has looked much more like his Cy Young-winning self in the last couple of months, which will only increase his price. With other starting pitching options thinning out due to recent trades, Verlander may be the Giants' best shot at securing a high-ceiling arm, but what most likely will be at a great cost if so.

First and foremost, Verlander would be expensive both in terms of prospects and money, as he is currently on a significant contract of over $43 million this year and in 2024, with a vesting option at $35 million for 2025. This makes him a costly investment for an older pitcher, even though his trade value remains high, according to Mike Polishuk at mlbtraderumors.com.

Second, the Mets, Verlander's might prefer to keep him due to the team control he offers. They could use him as a valuable asset if they aim to retool their roster quickly and compete next season. Steven Cohen, the Mets' owner, might want to see some return on his significant investment. Additionally, Verlander holds a full no-trade clause, which means he would have to waive it before any deal could happen, and it remains uncertain whether he would be willing to do so, even though it's been rumored he would listen to offers.

The Giants' pitching injuries give reason for Justin Verlander

The Giants have had to deal with injuries to key pitchers such as Anthony DeSclafani, Keaton Winn, and Kyle Harrison, which have managed to put a damper on their rotation, yet they still been able to maintain this season in their absences. They still have reliable veterans like Logan Webb, Alex Cobb, Alex Wood, Ross Stripling, Sean Manaea, and Jakob Junis, all of whom have proven themselves as valuable assets on the big-league roster. Their experience and consistency on the mound have provided some much needed stability to the Giants' pitching staff throughout the season.

However, if the Giants really want to make a playoff run this season, they're going to have to hold off the Dodgers, who have won nine out of the last 10 NL West titles. Not to mention that the blue team has been awful busy during before the trade deadline, bolstering their own pitching staff. That also goes for the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are just four games back of first place and were holding onto the division for a good amount of time before the All-Star break. The Giants have been sneaky good this season, but if they don't make significant moves by the end of the deadline, they might be unsurprisingly left at home in October.