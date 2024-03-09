The San Francisco Giants signed Matt Chapman to a big three-year, $54 million deal last week to become their next third baseman. That's left JD Davis as the odd man out.
The organization placed Davis on waivers Saturday. Via Robert Murray:
“Sources: The Giants have placed J.D. Davis on waivers. Davis, who can play the infield and outfield, became a candidate to be moved after the Matt Chapman signing. A waiver claim is possible.”
Davis was essentially San Fran's starting third baseman last season, playing 116 games at the position. Overall, he featured in 143 contests, hitting .248 with 18 home runs and 69 RBI. Not awful numbers by any means, but the Giants couldn't pass up the opportunity to bring in a player like Chapman. Plus, they also signed Jorge Soler, which meant there was no place left for Davis.
As insider Jon Heyman pointed out, the Toronto Blue Jays could be a potential landing spot for Davis, who won his arbitration of $6.9 million, which isn't a lot for any team to put out. The 30-year-old is a career .261 hitter and initially came up to the Majors with the Houston Astros before they traded him to the New York Mets.
The veteran spent 3.5 seasons in the Big Apple before the Mets sent him to the Giants. His numbers were certainly respectable last year but again, Chapman is definitely an upgrade, especially defensively. The Gold Glover is one of the best third basemen in the sport.
We'll see who picks up JD Davis off waivers. He could be a nice addition to many ball clubs.