By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The San Francisco Giants are reportedly interested in catcher Gary Sanchez, per Hector Gomez. Sanchez features no shortage of power from the catcher position. However, he’s also a strikeout-prone hitter who offers questionable defense. But he’s a player who hit more than 30 home runs on multiple occasions during his time with the New York Yankees.

Sanchez spent the 2022 season in Minnesota with the Twins. He slashed .205/.282/.377 with a lowly .659 OPS and 16 home runs. His power alone is something that is destined to catch teams’ attention given the lack of offensive output from the position in MLB.

San Francisco could use catching help. Joey Bart was a top-tier prospect who’s expected to start at catcher in 2023. Bart has flashed signs of potential, but is still looking to get his feet underneath him at the big league level. Blake Sabol is another catching alternative for the Giants. But Gary Sanchez would add valuable depth to the Giants’ roster.

San Francisco already lost Carlos Correa this offseason after backing out of their agreed upon deal. Although the Giants have made some interesting moves, their odds of competing in the National League West are slim. But adding depth never hurts. It will be what gives them a chance to make a run at the NL Wild Card in 2023.

Gary Sanchez will benefit from a fresh start wherever he ends up signing. He’s a player that profiles as a bounce back candidate.

We will continue to provide updates on MLB free agency as they are made available.