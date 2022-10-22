New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley does not carry an injury designation for Sunday’s Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite dealing with a shoulder injury. On Friday, the former Pro Bowl workhorse talked about his shoulder with the media.

Per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Barkley said of his shoulder injury, “it’s annoying, but it’s not something that’s going to stop me from going out there and being able to produce.”

Through six weeks of the 2022 NFL season, Barkley leads the league in total scrimmage yards with a total of 771 yards, an impressive feat for a player who has missed significant time in his young career with various physical ailments to date. But that kind of wear and tear comes with the territory of Barkley’s position.

“It just sucks that I play running back in the National Football League, and kind of every time I touch the ball, I’m getting hit in my shoulder,” Barkley added jokingly.

The Giants have exceeded many people’s expectations thus far, as the team sits in second place in the NFC East division with a record of 5-1. Under the tutelage of first-year head coach and former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, the team has already surpassed last year’s win total of four games before the conclusion of October. Last week, the Giants stunned the Baltimore Ravens in an upset home victory with a final score of 24-20.

Saquon Barkley and the Giants hope to keep their good fortune going as the year progresses. The last time the Giants reached the playoffs was in 2016, two years before the team drafted Barkley.