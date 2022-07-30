Saquon Barkley’s glaring miscues in training camp could prematurely set off alarms

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley broke onto the scene as a rookie in 2018 as an absolute star. Many believed he’d keep getting better, but it’s been the total opposite due to injuries and inconsistent play. 2022 also profiles to be a potential extension year for Barkley, therefore what he does this season will prove to be huge for his future in the Big Apple.

But if his early days of training camp are any indication, it hasn’t been pretty. Barkley already has two fumbles and was stripped by Darnay Holmes on Saturday.

Via Pat Leonard:

Saquon Barkley was just stripped for a fumble by Darnay Holmes, returned for a TD by Julian Love. Defense eating again. Barkley’s 2nd stripped out of camp (though the first on day one was ruled incomplete, generously) #Giants — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) July 30, 2022

Saquon Barkley played in just 13 games in 2021, rushing for just 593 yards on 162 carries for an average of 3.7 yards. In 2020, he featured in just two contests after tearing his ACL. Despite the struggles in recent years, Barkley is feeling confident he can thrive again. Via ESPN:

“I can still go out there and make the plays and help my team be successful,” he said. “And that is the only thing I’m focusing on — taking care of myself, taking care of my body, taking care of my mental and trying to be the best teammate I can be.”

The hope is a new offense under head coach Brian Daboll can help Saquon Barkley find his best. He’s set to make $7.2 million this season on the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. The Giants finished with a 4-13 record, which put them dead last in the NFC East. A bounce-back campaign from their running back will certainly be key to improving upon that forgettable season.