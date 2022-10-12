Saquon Barkley, Giants’ X-Factor amid 2022 success, revealed

Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants are off to their best start since 2009. They currently sit at 4-1 and are tied for second in the NFC East. To the shock of many, much of their success on the offensive side of the ball can be attributed to their offensive line.

Through the first five games of the season, Saquon Barkley has been the star of this Giants team. He has already eclipsed several of his totals from last season and looks to be fully recovered from his ACL tear in 2020.

In an offense that has struggled to move the ball through the air, Barkley has been the reliable piece. He has rushed for 533 yards and three touchdowns on just 97 carries. He is currently averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

In the passing game, quarterback Daniel Jones has leaned on Barkley heavily at times. The Giants running back has already recorded 18 receptions for 143 receiving yards. He is currently averaging 7.9 yards per reception.

Over the past few years, the Giants offensive line has been their weak link on that side of the ball. That may finally be changing this season.

Saquon Barkley has 533 yards rushing this season 315 of that has come before contact That much maligned OL isn’t a liability anymore for the @Giants — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 12, 2022

Barkley is currently second in the NFL with his 533 rushing yards. More impressively, 315 of his yards on the ground have come before contact.

This boost on the offensive line could be attributed to the breakout that third-year left tackle Andrew Thomas has undergone. Through the first five weeks of the season, Thomas is the highest-rated tackle in the NFL. His PFF grade is 91.9.

Rookie right tackle Evan Neal has also played a role in this. While he has struggled at times, his presence is enough to help elevate the unit.

With the offensive line blocking how they have in the run game, Barkley shows no signs of slowing down. If he can continue this pace, he could finish as the NFL’s rushing leader.