New York Giants: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Ravens

Before the season started, almost no one thought that in the New York Giants Week 6 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens the Giants would have the better record. But here we are, with the Giants-Ravens game featuring a 4-1 New York squad vs. a 3-2 Baltimore side. Ahead of this surprisingly interesting contest, let’s make some bold Giants Week 6 predictions.

The G-Men are coming off a huge NFC win over the Green Bay Packers in London, which pushed them to 4-1 and put them in the driver’s seat in the NFC Wild Card race for now. You can say they are doing it with smoke and mirrors, or you can say new head coach Brian Daboll is a mastermind. The Giants Week 6 Ravens game could go a long way to clearing this debate up.

On the Ravens’ side, the defense has struggled this season, especially against the past after long-time defensive coordinator Wink Martindale left this offseason. He is now on the Giants’ sideline and will play a huge role in this Giants-Ravens tilt.

Can the Giants keep on rolling? Or will the Ravens expose New York for its overall lack of talent on the roster? We’ll see in his upcoming game, but before those questions are answered, let’s make some bold Giants Week 6 predictions.

4. Wink Martindale will fluster his former employer

For the 10 seasons, Wink Martindale patrolled the Ravens’ sideline, first as a linebackers coach and then as defensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021.

After a decade in Baltimore, both sides decided it was time for a change, and the DC and the franchise mutually parted ways. The coach is now on the Giants as Brian Daboll’s DC and is preparing to face his former team.

With New York, Martindale is up to his old tricks — blitzing the heck out of the opposition — and the Giants have a top-10 defense because of this. Now, Martindale is facing his biggest challenge yet, facing his old team and old quarterback, Lamar Jackson.

Jackson is not the type of stand-in-the-pocket QB that Martindale can just sick his defensive dogs on. There has to be more strategy and thought that goes into the game plan. That’s not to say that the DC can’t blitz like wild, but he has to be smart about it, or Jackson will torch the Giants with his legs.

In the end, Martindale knows the Ravens QB better than anyone, having faced Jackson in practice for the QB’s entire career. Look for an aggressive and innovative game plan from the Giants in Week 6 that makes Jackson look mortal.

3. Brian Daboll gets Daniel Jones his first 300-yard game of the season

On ESPN’s NFL Live, former QB Dan Orlovsky did a great job explaining how Brian Daboll has gotten the best out of Daniel Jones so far. He’s done it by max protecting and minimizing Jones’ reads to create easy throws.

The wildest stat Orlovsky shared is that of the Giants’ 302 pass plays this season, over 200 have either been play-action, screens, RPO, or bootlegs. This has minimized Jones’ greatest weakness of “panicking with the ball.”

The game plans for Jones have been simple so far, and the fourth-year QB has responded positively, throwing for 848 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. His season-high passing yards, though, is 217 last week vs. the Packers.

The Ravens, with new DC Mike Macdonald, have struggled against the pass. They are the worst in the league giving up passing yards, with 1,451 against.

This is an extra-bold Giants Week 6 prediction but look for Jones to throw more than he has all season against the Ravens and put up his first 300-yard game of 2022 and his first since Week 4 of last season.

2. Saquon Barkley moves from Comeback Player to MVP contention

After barely rushing for over 600 yards in the last two seasons combined, Giants star running back Saquon Barkley has 533 rushing yards so far this season already and is leading the league with 676 yards from scrimmage.

At this point, if Barkley continues his pace, he is a shoo-in for the 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award.

If Barkley can take it up another level, though, he’ll legitimately be in the 2022 MVP conversation. And the bold Giants Week 6 prediction here is that’s exactly what happens in the Giants-Ravens game.

Daniel Jones might throw for 300 yards, but that doesn’t mean his WR corps isn’t still a huge mess. Many of those yards will come from screens and dump-offs to Barkley, and if that helps the Giants get the win, you have to talk about the Giants RB as a true MVP contender.

1. Giants 24, Ravens 23

No matter what you think about the Giants and Ravens, one thing you can’t deny is that these teams play close games. You can say it is because they are both flawed teams or that it means they are battle-tested, but either way, there is no reason to think this Giants-Ravens game won’t be close.

The two teams have played 10 games between them with the Ravens playing three one-possession games and the Giants playing five.

This ballgame will come down to the wire, and while the Ravens seem like the better team, what Brian Daboll is doing with the Giants right now is almost unbelievable. The final bold Giants Week 6 prediction is that the G-Men shockingly move to 5-1 after this game.