Giants get troubling Alex Wood injury update following Brandon Belt’s surgery announcement

The San Francisco Giants are mired in a difficult season. And on Saturday, they received troubling injury news on LHP Alex Wood. Giants reporter Andrew Baggarly shared that San Francisco placed Wood on the injured list due to a shoulder impingement. The news comes after a recent announcement that Brandon Belt will be receiving surgery on his knee, bringing an early end to his 2022 season.

These injury updates are obviously not ideal for the Giants. But the odds of them making any kind of playoff run are slim at this point. On the bright side, the Giants will now have an opportunity to give younger players more chances for big league action during the month of September.

Alex Wood has struggled mightily this year. The veteran left-hander owned a 5.10 ERA at the time of his injury. He’s someone the Giants may consider trading during the offseason. Wood has 1-year remaining on his contract but given the uncertain direction of San Francisco’s organization, they may choose to head in a more youth-based direction.

As aforementioned, Brandon Belt opted to have surgery on his knee. Surgery wasn’t initially required, but it was presented to him as an option. He may have chosen otherwise if the Giants were in contention. But their struggles likely led to him opting for the surgery so he can be ready to roll in 2023.

The Giants, who owned MLB’s best regular season record in 2021, are hoping to bounce back next year. For now, they will focus on finishing out the season on a high note.