Sterling Shepard dealt worst-case scenario with knee injury

Not only did the New York Giants lose their first game of the season on Monday night to the Dallas Cowboys, but they also lost wide receiver Sterling Shepard to a serious knee injury in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, he’s dealing with the absolute worst-case scenario. Shepard in fact tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the season. Per Ian Rapoport:

#Giants coach Brian Daboll tells reporters that WR Sterling Shepard has a torn ACL. His season is over. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2022

It honestly looked like a harmless play until he came up limping and grabbing his knee in excruciating pain:

Sterling Shepard's injury… Non-contact 😔😔 That's brutal. Prayers up for him. pic.twitter.com/1SGSHkMkji — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) September 27, 2022

Awful. Sterling Shepard had been a key target for quarterback Daniel Jones early on, leading New York with 154 receiving yards and playing more snaps than any other wideout. He also tore his Achilles last December and only just started practicing again towards the tail-end of the summer.

Head coach Brian Daboll spoke post-game on Monday about the injury and seemed to already have a feeling it was an ACL. Via ESPN:

“It’s tough. It’s a tough sport,” coach Daboll said. “Guys work their butts off to get back from injuries. This is something, if he’s out for the whole season, which we’ll probably know [Tuesday] morning … you hurt for those guys because you watch them in the rehab room, you watch them in the offseason. It’s just a shame.”

The Giants offense has definitely relied on Sterling Shepard quite a bit this year so far and his absence will surely be felt. Perhaps the worst part is he’s the longest-tenured player on this roster and has been here through all the losing seasons.

Best wishes to him.