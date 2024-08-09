They say fame changes a man, but what happens to the man who experiences said fame and then fades back into obscurity? While many athletes get dealt these exact set of circumstances, few are tasked with handling this drastic status fluctuation in the biggest sports market in the country. Though, maybe that is what will give New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito an edge.

The undrafted signal-caller out of Illinois and Syracuse enjoyed a meteoric rise last season after the Giants' injury-ravaged QB room afforded him a golden opportunity. He ran with it, but eventually the sizzle wore off. Now, Daniel Jones, who will make roughly $35.5 million this upcoming season, is set to resume his starting role. DeVito is just focusing on making the most of his reps, just as he did in 2023.

In Thursday's preseason matchup against the Detroit Lions, the spotlight was back on the underdog. He mounted a pedestrian effort, completing 8-of-15 passes for 92 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. It is his postgame remarks, however, that will remind fans why they so fervently cheered for “Tommy Cutlets.”

“Treat every game like it's the Super Bowl,” DeVito said after the Giants' 14-3 win over the Lions, via SNY. “You go out there and try to play everything {with} the best foot forward.”

The Tommy DeVito story stole headlines last season

For most, a starting stint on a subpar squad with a bottom-tier offensive line has the potential to garner a bit of exposure around the league. One's stock can certainly rise, but a national craze is not expected to take place.

But DeVito swept America, specifically New York, off its feet. His Italian-American heritage and humble NFL beginnings easily connected with the masses, and so too did the endless jokes and cliches. He eventually grew tired of the shtick, wanting to let his play on the field do the talking instead. Unfortunately, though, his game manager duties became far less effective in the final few weeks of the 2023-24 season.

The Giants signed Drew Lock to replace Tyrod Taylor in March, so just like that, Tommy DeVito is back where he started. In a flash, he went from practice squad to starter to No. 3 on the unofficial depth chart during training camp. Though, the latest injuries sustained by Lock will give him more preseason reps.

And they will be crucial. There is no guarantee the Giants carry three quarterbacks on their roster going into opening kickoff, even with Jones' concerning medical history. DeVito is fighting to stay with this franchise.

He has come a long way in just a year's time, at least from a mentality standpoint. While Thursday's stats may not reflect it, his head coach sees the progress he is making.

“Where Tommy came from, rookie camp to where he was, playing last year to understanding a lot of the nuances of our offense,” Brian Daboll said, per SNY. “I think he's made strides.”

Tommy DeVito was a viral sensation in 2023. In 2024, he is intent on proving himself as an NFL QB. What comes after the fame? We will soon find out.