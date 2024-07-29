The New York Giants are expected to have Daniel Jones start at the quarterback position in 2024. With the Giants signing Drew Lock to a contract, Tommy DeVito may end up being the third-string option on the roster. DeVito could even be put on waivers and possibly added to the practice squad if not claimed. DeVito recently addressed his future with the Giants amid his current situation.

“I’m going to put them in a situation to make a decision,” DeVito said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “It’s going to be up to them. I’m going to go out and do my job to the highest ability. It’s not in my hands — this decision… I’m very aware of how they operate in this organization. That’s up to them to make that decision, make that gamble. I’m going to continue to play. We’ll see how everything unfolds.

“If they decide to [cut me] and I get scooped up, I don’t get to make that decision [to say] afterwards, if somebody grabs me, ‘No, I want to stay here.’ It’s everything for the front office.”

DeVito became a fan-favorite in 2023 after starting six games. He displayed promise as the Giants dealt with other QB injury concerns. Although DeVito remains confident, his future with the team is uncertain at the moment.

Tommy DeVito's future with Giants

The Giants appear to be committed to Jones and Lock as QB1 and QB2 on the roster. That doesn't mean DeVito will not have a role on the roster, but it will force the Giants to make a difficult decision.

Placing a 25-year-old QB on waivers is risky. The Giants haven't always carried three quarterbacks, though. DeVito's training camp performance will likely impact the Giants' final decision. All DeVito can do is play his best and hope the Giants see his potential.