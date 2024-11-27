New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito has officially been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Dallas Cowboys with a right forearm injury, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Tommy DeVito took a beating in the Giants' 30-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and although the injury listed is his right forearm, he admitted his entire body is sore. When speaking with the media after not practicing on Wednesday, he said he was still unsure if he could throw the ball.

“I mean it's a walkthrough. We don't really throw intently or urgently or anything like that, so I wasn't able to get a great gauge of that, but tomorrow I will,” DeVito said, via Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic. “… We'll see. I'm not sure. I haven't really tested it. I'm kind of still just recovering. It's like a bruise. You don't want to aggravate it too much.”

Additionally, DeVito did not fly with the Giants to Dallas with the team. He will join them later on, according to Jordan Raanan. So while DeVito is not necessarily ruled out at this point, reports do not bring much optimism regarding him playing on Thursday. If he is unable to go, it will likely be Drew Lock starting for the Giants. Raanan noted that it is a longshot that DeVito will be able to play, as he is undergoing further evaluation.

Can Giants salvage season with 6 games remaining?

The 2024 season has gone about as bad as you could possibly imagine for the Giants, with most fans looking forward to the 2025 NFL Draft at this point. They sit at 2-9 on the season, and after the ugly loss to the Buccaneers, concerns about effort and whether or not head coach Brian Daboll has lost the locker room have popped up. Players like Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns and Malik Nabers used the word ‘soft' when speaking to the media after the game.

Now, the Giants will be on full display for everyone to see in a standalone game on Thanksgiving against a Cowboys team that has had a disastrous season as well. If things look similar against the Cowboys, the heat will be turned up even more, not only on Daboll, but general manager Joe Schoen as well. The Cowboys are coming off of a win over the Washington Commanders, so it will be interesting to see how the Giants show up and if they are able to turn in a better effort.