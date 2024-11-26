The New York Giants have added a talented tight end who was just with the Denver Broncos. The move comes as general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll face uncertain futures. Quarterback Daniels Jones' release, combined with Saquon Barkley's monster performance over the past few days, has left owner John Mara's franchise soul-searching. In the meantime, the Giants made a sneaky good move on Tuesday, adding tight end Greg Dulcich.

According to NFL Network Reporter Tom Pelissero, New York has claimed the ex-Denver Bronco off of waivers. The first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2021 joins a Giants' offense searching for answers after their brutal loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The New York Giants are trying to find some momentum in 2024

Greg Dulcich was a third-round by the Denver Broncos in the 2022 NFL Draft. At 6'4, 245 pounds, the now 24-year-old had a solid rookie season in the mile-high city. Dulcich caught 33 passes for 411 yards and two touchdowns. However, the past two years under Denver's new head coach, Sean Payton, have been a struggle for Dulcich. The former UCLA Bruin struggled with hamstring injuries last season and was placed on injured reserve multiple times. He only saw action in two games in 2023.

2024 has been even worse for Dulcich as he's been a healthy scratch for Sean Payton's team multiple times this year, indicating that the tight end was no longer in the franchise's future plans. The Broncos eventually waived the Dulcich on November 25th.

It's important to note that people in the franchise and the league consider Dulcich a unique talent; he just got hurt in the wrong place at the wrong time with the Denver Broncos. Joining the Giants gives Dulcich a new opportunity to showcase his talent, which was apparent in college.

New York's new addition with the Bruins was a two-time All-Conference selection. Under UCLA head coach Chip Kelly, Dulcich continually got better every season. This improvement led to the tight end's stellar senior year, where he caught 42 passes for 725 yards and five touchdowns. Dulcich eventually was invited to the NFL Combine, put up solid measurables, and was selected by Denver with the 80th pick. The Glendale, California native is the kind of player who can blossom with a fresh start.

While the Giants are not exactly a thriving franchise right now, many young players will see more opportunities over these next few months. New York is officially in the middle of a rebuild after letting go of Daniel Jones, and the franchise must find players to surround the quarterback it will probably select in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The organization has already hinted at who they are interested in. Joe Schoen was at a Colorado football practice today. The Buffaloes have two top prospects: quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wideout/cornerback Travis Hunter. However, it's fair to assume that Schoen was mainly there for Sanders. The quarterback position is still New York's biggest need.

Overall, the Giants' 2-9 record is tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders for the worst in the NFL. It may not be in Schoen and Daboll's best interest for the franchise to lose out. However, for owner John Mara, getting the highest pick possible would be ideal at this point in the season.

Nevertheless, that does not mean New York needs to perform like it did last Sunday. After that debacle, All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence ripped the Giants for being soft. Sunday's performance is the kind that can ruin a locker room and a team's culture. Young players like Greg Dulcich ultimately must keep this franchise competitive going forward to prevent it from falling apart.