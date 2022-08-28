New York Giants QB Tyrod Taylor sparked plenty of concerns on Sunday after sustaining a scary-looking injury against the New York Jets. However, head coach Brian Daboll is optimistic the issue is not significant.

Taylor suffered from a back injury after a massive hit from Michael Clemons late in the first quarter of the preseason finale. As the backup QB dropped back to pass, he was pressed to going right by the Jets defense. He was able to escape the first rusher, but as he got to the far side of the field and threw the ball, it was then that Clemons found him.

Hoping Tyrod Taylor is okay after taking a big hit on this play. He went to the medical tent.pic.twitter.com/cYZbQ4NsTy — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 28, 2022

Tyrod Taylor was in pain for some time and stayed on the ground before he was able to get up himself and walk off the field. The 33-year-old signal-caller had to be checked at the blue medical tent on the sidelines. He was eventually carted off to the locker room and ruled out for the rest of the contest

Of course there were legitimate fears about a long-term injury considering the nature of the issue. Back injuries are always tricky to return from, and the fact that Taylor looked shaken up and in pain certainly didn’t raise hopes up. However, speaking to reporters after the game, Brian Daboll noted that Taylor “should be okay” moving forward.

Brian Daboll says #Giants QB Tyrod Taylor “should be OK” after leaving today’s game with a back injury. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 28, 2022

While Daboll didn’t go into details about Taylor’s injury, the important thing is the issue doesn’t seem to be as serious as it appeared to be on film. Hopefully the QB won’t have to be sidelined for long, especially with the 2022 season set to roll on.