The San Francisco Giants will attempt to leave Phoenix with a split as they face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Giants-Diamondbacks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Diamondbacks defeated the Giants 8-4. Now, they hope to sweep the quick two-game series and put a bigger dent in the Giants' playoff hopes. Things started well for the Giants when Joc Pederson skyrocketed a shot to deep center field in the first inning to make it 2-0. However, the Diamondbacks fought back in the second when the score was 2-1 Giants when Corbin Carroll doubled to left to give Arizona the lead. Ketel Marte stole home on a throwing error to make it 4-2. Then, Carroll stole and advanced on the error to make it 5-2.

The DBacks added to the lead in the fourth inning when Marte clipped a single to drive two runners in to make it 7-2. Ultimately, they held on to win. Zac Gallen went five innings while allowing four earned runs on six hits while striking out six. Next, the bullpen had four no-hit innings to preserve the victory. Alex Cobb struggled for the Giants, allowing five earned runs through two innings. Then, Alex Cobb struggled in relief, allowing three earned runs through five innings.

Logan Webb will make the start today and comes in with a 10-12 record and a 3.31 ERA. Recently, he tossed a gem as he went eight innings while allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out six in a no-decision against the Colorado Rockies. Webb has faced the Diamondbacks three times this season and reached seven innings in every outing. Additionally, he is 2-0 in these three starts.

Merrill Kelly will start for the Diamondbacks and is 11-7 with a 3.45 ERA. Significantly, he went five innings while allowing seven earned runs on six hits in a loss to the New York Mets. Kelly went five innings while allowing seven runs, five earned, and 10 hits in a loss to the Giants in his one start against them.

Here are the Giants-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Diamondbacks Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+146)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-176)

Over: 7.5 (-120)

Under: 7.5 (-102)

How To Watch Giants vs. Diamondbacks

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: MLB Extra Innings

Time: 3:41 PM ET/12:41 PM PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants are 76-75. Now, the urgency is as high as ever as they trail the final wildcard spot by three games with 11 left to play. They need everything to go right. Ultimately, it means beating the teams right in front of them. The Giants need their bats to wake up.

Lamonte Wade Jr. is batting .264 with 15 home runs, 41 RBIs, and 61 runs. Also, he went 1 for 2 with a triple and a run. Wilmer Flores is hitting .289 with 22 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 50 runs. Furthermore, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI yesterday. Joc Pederson is batting .248 with 14 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 56 runs. Likewise, he went 1 for 3 last night. Michael Conforto is hitting .246 with 15 home runs, 56 RBIs, and 57 runs. Unfortunately, he went 0 for 4 yesterday. The top five hitters combined to go 3 for 15.

The Giants might need Webb to save them. Ultimately, they would thrive if he could locate his pitches and dominate the Diamondbacks. They need solid work from the bullpen to preserve the game.

The Giants will cover the spread if they can spread some hits. Next, they need another fantastic outing from Webb. The Giants must avoid making throwing errors that could cost them the game, as they did yesterday.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks are 80-72 and clinging to the second wildcard spot. Thus, they must keep winning to fend off the numerous challengers to their spot. This lineup hopes to stay hot.

Carroll is batting .281 with 24 home runs, 72 RBIs, and 106 runs. Additionally, he went 2 for 4 yesterday. Marte is hitting .279 with 23 home runs, 79 RBIs, and 90 runs. Amazingly, he went 4 for 4 yesterday. Christian Walker is batting .239 with 30 home runs, 93 RBIs, and 79 runs. Sadly, he went 0 for 4 last night. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .263 with 24 home runs, 81 RBIs, and 63 runs. Likewise, he went 1 for 4 last night.

The DBacks hope Kelly can give them a good outing. Moreover, they need him to avoid making mistakes. Kelly hopes to bounce back from his last outing and defeat the San Francisco lineup.

The Diamondbacks will cover the spread if the bats continue to hit well. Then, they need a solid outing from Kelly.

Final Giants-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks have a grasp on a playoff spot. However, the Giants are desperate and throwing their beat weapon on the mound. The Giants cover the spread today.

Final Giants-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+146)